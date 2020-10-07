1/1
John Kelly
1928 - 2020
John Kelly

John Kelly died at age 91 on Oct. 4, leaving what he often called "Happy Valley" and a family deeply mourning the loss of a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Professional Engineer with varied hobbies and interests, especially spending time with family and friends. He firmly believed in lots of laughter and good health habits.

John was born in 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, to Patrick and Mary Brennock Kelly. The family moved to Baltimore before settling in Philadelphia, his home for many decades. In 1940, his mother died, leaving six children. After graduating from West Catholic High School in 1946, he had adventures around the world working at sea as a merchant marine. He served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Electrical Engineering before marrying Helen Yurick in 1962.

John and Helen moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he worked as an engineer with a Redstone Arsenal division (later NASA). In Huntsville, he and Helen started a family. In 1966, the family moved to Louisville where he worked for General Electric and the Naval Ordnance Station.

A great bicycling enthusiast, John was a longtime member of the Louisville Bicycle Club and the Southern Indiana Wheelman Association. A pioneer in bicycle commuting, he rode more than 20 miles daily to and from work for nearly 25 years. He took on challenging rides throughout the region and rode across Iowa 25 times with the RAGBRAI ride.

He was a lifelong lover of trains and active in the local model railroad club. In later years, he joined the local "Esselstyn Support Group," which gathered regularly to support members following a rigorous vegan diet.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen, brother Vincent, and sisters Marie Donlan and Margaret Roehre. He is survived by siblings Patricia O'Neill and Paul. He also is survived by his son James Kelly (Elizabeth Kramer) of Louisville; daughters Maura Bosbyshell (Wil) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Julie White (Randy) of Mason, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Clara and Rawley White of Mason, Ohio, and, Allen Bosbyshell of Chicago, Illinois. He leaves many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension, 4600 Lynbrook Drive. The visitation is a drop-in event and, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will promote safety by asking visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Online condolences at highlandsfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of John.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
