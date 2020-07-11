1/1
John Kenneth (Kenny) Young Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kenneth Young, Jr. (Kenny)

John Kenneth Young, Jr. (Kenny) Age 75, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. He was born the son of John Kenneth and Mary Kathryn Young and spent a large portion of his life in Louisville before relocating to St. Louis.

Kenny was the beloved husband of Karen Young (nee Beck); dear brother of Kathryn (Gary) Stoker, brother-in-law of Barbara (the late Dr. Theodore A. Jr.) Norwood, and William E. (Dawn) Beck, uncle to Theodore A. (Robin) Norwood III, Sarah (Marshall) Margenau, Brittany Beck, Jeff Beck and Sean Beck, great uncle, cousin and a friend of many. His friend/brother (the late) Kenneth C. Young & Lauren and their 3 children Lisa, K.C. and Betsy where also family to him.

He graduated Trinity High School and attended University of Kentucky for a period and was an avid UK fan. He retired from LG&E after 34 years of service. Kenny's smile was contagious, his laughter infectious and he had a heart of gold. He loved his bourbon, his time on the river with friends, boating, cards, good conversation and a great party!

Hail Caesar! R.I.P.

Services: Services are private due to current conditions. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Humane Society. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved