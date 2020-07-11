John Kenneth Young, Jr. (Kenny)
John Kenneth Young, Jr. (Kenny) Age 75, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. He was born the son of John Kenneth and Mary Kathryn Young and spent a large portion of his life in Louisville before relocating to St. Louis.
Kenny was the beloved husband of Karen Young (nee Beck); dear brother of Kathryn (Gary) Stoker, brother-in-law of Barbara (the late Dr. Theodore A. Jr.) Norwood, and William E. (Dawn) Beck, uncle to Theodore A. (Robin) Norwood III, Sarah (Marshall) Margenau, Brittany Beck, Jeff Beck and Sean Beck, great uncle, cousin and a friend of many. His friend/brother (the late) Kenneth C. Young & Lauren and their 3 children Lisa, K.C. and Betsy where also family to him.
He graduated Trinity High School and attended University of Kentucky for a period and was an avid UK fan. He retired from LG&E after 34 years of service. Kenny's smile was contagious, his laughter infectious and he had a heart of gold. He loved his bourbon, his time on the river with friends, boating, cards, good conversation and a great party!
Hail Caesar! R.I.P.
Services: Services are private due to current conditions. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
