Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
John Kulisics Jr. Obituary
John Kulisics, Jr.

Louisville - John Kulisics Jr. 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on May 13, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home Louisville, KY. John was born to the late John Kulisics Sr and Rosaline Zelich Kulisics on July 7, 1940. An immigrant from Baja Hungary, John came to the US in 1957 with his parents, John Kulisics Sr. and Rosaline Zelich Kulisics and brother, Joe Kulisics.

John was a co-owner of Progress Plastics, Inc. which was in established 1971 where he continued his career in plastic injection molding until 2016.

John was a motorcycle enthusiast, life of the party, and a free spirit. He was also a very loving and caring Uncle to his niece Brittany Kulisics and his nephew John Kulisics who loved him and will miss him dearly.

John is preceded in death by his parents John Kulisics Sr., Rosaline Zelich Kulisics and brother, Joe Kulisics.

He is survived by his niece, Brittany Kulisics; nephew, John Kulisics; his sister-in-law, Betty Kulisics; niece, Julie O'Bannon (Jerry); nephew, Joe Duff Kulisics (Xianggi Li); great niece, Katelyn; great nephew, Simon; former wife, Nelda Miles and girlfriend Juanita Sharp; and many loving friends.

John's funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Ratterman & Son Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Louisville KY. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday May 17th at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express their appreciation for their excellent care for John to the Episcopal Church Home, Home Instead, and to his sister-in-law, Betty Kulisics who was his caretaker in his final years.

Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers in John's memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
