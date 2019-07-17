|
John L. Ainsworth
Louisville - John L. Ainsworth, 85 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13th, 2019. He was born in Bay Springs, Mississippi on January 28th, 1934. John served in the United States Marine Corp in the 2nd division Fleet Marine Force, and he retired from UAW, Cox Communications and Boeing Aircraft.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Myrtis Ainsworth, his brothers, Jim, Robert and Joe Ainsworth.
He is survived by his son, John L. Dye (Leigh), his daughter, Angela Crane (Clayton), his granddaughter, Hillary Dye, one sister, Joan "Sis" Brooks, his friend and companion, Suzy Croisier and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who he loved dearly.
There will be a Memorial Service and Celebration of his Life held in Mississippi at a later date. His family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the VA Medical Center in Louisville and family and friends who have expressed their care and concern over the years.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019