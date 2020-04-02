Services
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
John L. "Kelly" Curtis Iii

John L. "Kelly" Curtis III

Jeffersonville - John L. Curtis III "Kelly", 69, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Scott Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kelly was born on September 12, 1950 to the late John Langford Curtis, Jr. and Faye Patterson Curtis. Following graduation, Kelly enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served honorably as a Sergeant. Following his service, he was a driver for TARC for over 30 years, and retired from Kentucky Air Guard as a Tech Sergeant.

Throughout his life, Kelly was known for his kind and easy going spirit. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Along with his parents, Kelly is preceded in death by his step-brother.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elenia Curtis; sons, Charles Curtis (Jess) and Michael Curtis (Shannon); step-sons, Walter Duvall (Marge) and Michael Duvall; sister, Jonel Sallee; step-brother, David Curtis; and nephew, John Sallee (Ann); two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
