John L. Huckestein
Louisville - John Lawrence Huckestein, 76, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and grew up in Hollywood, FL. He graduated from Florida State University and received his MBA from Michigan State University. From 1968-1971, John served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. John had an illustrious career as a restaurateur in Louisville, including Yang Kee Noodle, Buckhead Mountain Grill, Chili's, Chi-Chi's, and Papa John's. John was an active member of Holy Spirit Church, and a board member of St. Vincent de Paul. John was an amazing man with a kind, gentle soul who was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
John was preceded in death by his father, John E. Huckestein (Jack), and his mother, Mariloyd Freker.
John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joy, his three sons, Dan (Nancy), Rick (Dawn), and Brian, and his grandchildren, Reed, Jonah, Isla, Kellan, and Raina.
John is also survived by his sisters, Karen LeMieux, Marianne Cummings (Bruce), and his brother Michael Freker (Jennifer), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 the funeral services will be limited to a private event for his immediate family. The family plans to have a memorial service to celebrate his life next year when it is safe to travel again. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation - https://alzfdn.org/support-us/