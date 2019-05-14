Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption
433 S. 5th Street
Louisville, KY
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Cathedral of the Assumption
433 S. 5th Street
Louisville, KY
John L. Jaeger Jr. Obituary
John L. Jaeger, Jr.

Louisville - John L. Jaeger, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 4, 1939 to the late John and Mary Jaeger. John was a member of the Cathedral of the Assumption for many years. He was a student of Christ the King grade school and had a continued friendship with several classmates over the years. John was a graduate of Flaget High School and then attended Bellarmine College. Before his retirement, he was Vice President and Treasurer of Beaver Dam Coal Company.

Along with his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Hemmings.

John was a most tender husband, caring father, and a loving Pappy. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 53 years, Jeane (Huffman) Jaeger; children Michael J. (Nicole) Jaeger and Karen E. (Les) Riven; and grandchildren Cora and Felix.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12pm, Thursday, May 16 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th Street, Louisville, KY 40202. The family will receive visitors from 10:00am-12:00pm at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be directed as memorial contributions to the Cathedral of the Assumption or the Baptist Health Foundation, 4007 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019
