John L. Sacra
John L. Sacra

Louisville - 67, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was retired from Carbon Graphite. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that would do anything for you and cherished his grandkids. He enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Buck Sacra and Beulah Sacra; brothers, Ricky, Harry, and Jimmy Sacra.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Lou (Lynch) Sacra; sons, Michael (Jennifer) and Tony (Lisa) Sacra; daughter, Pamela Sacra; grandchildren, Brandon, Cassidy, Kendall, and Jacob; brothers, David, Joe, Gerry and Kellie Sacra.

A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 12 Noon at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9th from 2 - 8 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m. until service time.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
JUN
10
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels
