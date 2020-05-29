John Logan Bell
Louisville - went home to be with the Lord on May 23,2020. He was a resident of Hazelwood Healthcare Facility.Visitation will be Mon, June 1,2020 at 10am with the service to begin at 12pm all at Progressive Baptist Church, 600 East Burnett Ave Louisville, Ky 40217. Services entrusted to George R Mason Funeral Home




Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
