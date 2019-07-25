|
John Long, Sr.
Louisville - John Joseph Long, Sr., 93, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was born on March 25, 1926 to the late George J., Sr. and Helen Corrine McKenna Long. He was the last living of the old Glenmary Farm.
He retired from General Electric. He was a devoted catholic by faith and attended mass of St. Gabriel Catholic Church everyday of the week until he was unable. He delivered Meal on Wheels for many years and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #5, Elk Lodge #8, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Loyal Order Eagles, and Glenmary Country Club
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and soul mate, Marian Elenora Boston; siblings, George J. Long, Jr., Dennis Long, Florence Neat, Helen Nold, and Evelyn Long.
He was loved and cherished by many and will be dearly missed by his children, Debbie Dodson, Kathleen Rihn (Michael), and John, Jr. (Marybeth), Kenneth (Carolyn) and Patrick (Judy) Long; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, including Kirk Neat, who he was particularly close.
His funeral mass is 10:00 am Saturday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 2:00-8:00pm Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd.
Memorial Gifts: St. Vincent DePaul society at St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019