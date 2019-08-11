|
John Lose
Somerset - John Lose, 96, passed away on August 8, 2019 in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born in Louisville on December 2, 1922 to the late Arthur Sr. and Anna Lose. John was a proud WWII veteran. He owned and operated Gardner and Lose Inc. vending company for over 60 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years before he moved to Somerset to be near his son.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by beloved wife of over 60 years, Anna Lose; his siblings, Arthur Lose Jr., Inga Blankenbaker, Herman Lose, and Louise Meyer.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, K. Wayne Lose D.M.D. (Jeanne) and his grandson, Zachary Lose.
A service to celebrate John's life will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visiting at the funeral home before the service from 11am-2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's honor to the or the Gideon's International.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019