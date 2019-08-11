Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lose


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lose Obituary
John Lose

Somerset - John Lose, 96, passed away on August 8, 2019 in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born in Louisville on December 2, 1922 to the late Arthur Sr. and Anna Lose. John was a proud WWII veteran. He owned and operated Gardner and Lose Inc. vending company for over 60 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years before he moved to Somerset to be near his son.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by beloved wife of over 60 years, Anna Lose; his siblings, Arthur Lose Jr., Inga Blankenbaker, Herman Lose, and Louise Meyer.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, K. Wayne Lose D.M.D. (Jeanne) and his grandson, Zachary Lose.

A service to celebrate John's life will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visiting at the funeral home before the service from 11am-2pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's honor to the or the Gideon's International.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now