Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Dr. John Louis Bunting M.D.

Dr. John Louis Bunting M.D. Obituary
Dr. John Louis Bunting, MD

Louisville - "Great men need not that we praise them; the need is ours that we know them. Whether we be of their faith or another, whether we stand where they stand or tread another path, we are the richer that they lived."

Dr. John Louis Bunting MD passed away on Monday, April 27th 2020 at the age of 84 from advanced Parkinson's disease. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Dewey L. and Gay Hicks Bunting.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Dillard Bunting, son John Louis Jr., daughters Allison (Talmadge Vee) Hays, Jennifer and Karen Bunting. Grandchildren: Ian and Evan Hays, Sydney, Jacob and Grace Bunting, Allie (Lee) Skov, Austin and Jesse Alberhasky. Brother Dr. Dewey L. (Shirley) Bunting and sister Linda Gay (Mike) Brumback.

He was a graduate of Murray State University, The University of Louisville School of Medicine, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. After 30 years of a thriving practice in General and Peripheral Vascular surgery, he felt the call on his life to lay that aside and go to Africa to share the message of Galatians 2:20 and Colossians 1:27.

"John Bunting was the pinnacle of a complicated 'good'- a 'realistic' good. His life was not easy to understand. He was not a simple entity; but watching the progression; watching the man change from disgruntled teen to devoted father; from devoted father to amazing doctor with complex wealth: a human who relished in cars and ego … to care; to becoming the man who'd give it all up in the name of God, to go to Africa to create real good; to coming home to be the grandfather and idol to insecure little towheads; from pillar to decaying totem. John Bunting has always illustrated to me the beauty of life in the name of God. He said to me once that life isn't about immediate pleasure, it's about the overall equation, and at the end of the day, we can look at our Deity and smile, because we see at the end, that where we are, is where we've always been meant to be, and that is God's glory." - Written by: Ian Hays, Grandson.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to a 501(C)(3) which is dedicated to global mission work: Apostolos, 2931 Ridge Rd., Ste. 101-141, Rockwall, TX. 76032

We look forward to the time when the social restrictions necessitated because of the Covid-19 outbreak will pass, and you can join us for a celebration of his life of love, service, and passion.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
