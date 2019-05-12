|
|
John M. "Red" Jennings
Louisville - John M. Jennings (Red), was born in Beecher City, Illinois on March 29, 1943. He passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 76.
Red was a gifted athlete at St. Elmo High School, where he set many school records. He was an electrician and a welder by trade at Vulcan Materials.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Phoebe & Dewey Jennings; brothers, Wilkie, Leonard & Dean; half-brother, Duck Roades; sister, Arlene Niehaus.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Sharon; daughters, Tammy Jackson (Kenny) & Lisa Jennings (David); sisters, Delva Krost (Frank), Linda Barker (Dan), & Joyce Rogers (Jim); brothers, Ron (Jan), & Vic (Missy); grandchildren, Sarah Inman (Zachary), Macie Jackson (Gabe), and great-granddaughter to be, Caroline Inman.
Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10-1:30pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:30pm in the Arch L. Heady Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019