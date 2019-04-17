|
John M. Strother
Louisville - Strother, John M., 93, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
John was retired from LG&E and was a life-long member of Masonic Lodge #850.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Strother; and brother, George Strother.
John is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Rick and Rita Dugan who cared for him. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Jean Eberle; Ray Dugan, Jr. (Jenny), Robin Jasgarszewski (Frank), Stacy Baker, and Amy Schocke; and his two best friends, Jack Givens and Ruth Ullery.
John's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health East for their excellent care.
Visitation will be 4pm-7pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with the service to follow at 7pm. There will be a private burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019