John Marion Hoover
John Marion Hoover, 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, two sons, J.B. (Adeline) and Brooke (Michele) Hoover and three grandchildren, Ashley, John and Barbara Rose.
John was born and raised in Louisville, KY, and moved to Largo, FL in 2004. His lifelong career and passion was music! An accomplished French hornist and an outstanding band director, John had a career in this field that spanned over 60 years. He taught music at all levels from elementary school through college. He led the 202nd Army Band of the KY National Guard for 25 years and later directed various community bands well into retirement.
John had so many other astounding attributes and interests. He was an artist, humanitarian, handyman, jokester, and most of all, a devoted and loving husband and proud father.
A virtual celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec 12 at 3PM (details below). In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the University of Louisville School of Music.
Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/7275317704
Meeting ID: 727 531 7704