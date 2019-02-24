Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
1959 - 2019
John Martin Obituary
John Martin

Louisville - 59: Beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away with his sister by his side on February 20, 2019. He was an avid gardener and outdoors man who loved hunting, fishing and camping.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Harry Martin, mother, Mildred Martin, brother, Craig Martin, and great nephew, Blake Alvey.

He is survived by his siblings, Harriet Martin, Alan Martin (Becky), Norma Cecil (Jim), and 'Crazy' Larry Martin (Big Blue); 5 nieces, 4 nephews, 26 great nieces and nephews, and 5 great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 25th from 2 to 6 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy) with a service to follow at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
