John Mathew Schmidt
Louisville - John Mathew Schmidt, 62 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on April 21st, 2020. He was born July 5th, 1957 to Hisako Shinomiya Hampshire and Robert Mathew Schmidt in Yokohama, Japan. John's early life was being part of a military family living in Japan, Germany, Illinois, and Texas before settling in Kentucky where he has been a lifelong area resident.
John worked at Naval Ordinance as a Metal Fabricator. He was a black belt in karate and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved the ying/yang sign and what it represented. John will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness to others.
John was preceded in death by his father, Robert. He is survived by his cherished daughter, Kiana Schmidt; granddaughter, Kenadie Schmidt; mother and father, Hisako and Jim Hampshire; two brothers, Eddie (Connie) Schmidt, Mathew (Majal) Schmidt, sister Marie Schmidt Usdrowski; nieces and nephews, Anna, James, Jason, Malia; his dog, Taylor and was loved by many other family members and friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020