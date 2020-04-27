Services
Spring Valley Funeral & Cremation - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
Resources
More Obituaries for John Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Mathew Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Mathew Schmidt Obituary
John Mathew Schmidt,

Louisville -John Mathew Schmidt, 62 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on April 21st, 2020. He was born July 5th, 1957 to Hisako Shinomiya Hampshire and Robert Mathew Schmidt in Yokohama, Japan. John's early life was being part of a military family living in Japan, Germany, Illinois, and Texas before settling in Kentucky where he has been a lifelong area resident.

John worked at Naval Ordinance as a Metal Fabricator. He was a black belt in karate and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved the ying/yang sign and what it represented. John will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness to others.

John was preceded in death by his father, Robert. He is survived by his cherished daughter, Kiana Schmidt; granddaughter, Kenadie Schmidt; mother and father, Hisako and Jim Hampshire of Lawton, OK; two brothers, Eddie and his wife Connie Schmidt of Lawton OK, Mathew and his wife Majal Schmidt of Houston TX, sister Marie Schmidt Usdrowski of Niles IL; nieces and nephews, Anna, James, Jason, Malia, Aria; his dog, Taylor and was loved by many other family members and friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -