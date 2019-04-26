|
John Matthew MacLeod
Phoenix, AZ - John Matthew MacLeod, born in New Albany, Indiana on October 3, 1937 died peacefully at his home in Phoenix on April 14, 2019. John was 81 years old. He was married to his wife, Carol, for 45 years and was the father of their two children, Kathleen and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ann and Daniel MacLeod formerly of New Albany and sister Dorothy Diehl of Atlanta.
John graduated from Our Lady of Providence High School, Clarksville, IN in 1955. John received his undergraduate degree from Bellarmine University, Louisville, KY in 1959 where he excelled in three sports. He also received a Master's Degree in History and Physical Education from Indiana State University. He then began a legendary basketball coaching career at high schools in Louisville and Indiana. He became the Head Basketball Coach at the University of Oklahoma in 1968 where he was head coach for 5 years. 1973 he became the Head Coach of the NBA Phoenix Suns and remains the longest tenured and most winning coach in Suns history. His time with the Suns was highlighted in 1976 by leading the Suns to the final game of the NBA Championship. John also coached the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks then returned to college coaching at the University of Notre Dame where he coached for 8 years. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005, the Suns Ring of Honor in 2012 and the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
John is survived by his 5 grandchildren: Lucy, Grace, Maggie, John and Marco, his sister Margaret Burke (Larry) and his son-in-law Bob Ryan and daughter-in law Lori MacLeod. He is also survived by his many close friends in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
John will always be remembered as a man of great enthusiasm, highest integrity and love of family and friends. His funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial were conducted in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Donations in his remembrance can be made to either Our Lady of Providence High School, Clarksville, Indiana or to the Desert Southwest Chapter at https//act.alz.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019