John Mattingly
John Mattingly


1939 - 2019
John Mattingly Obituary
John Mattingly

Crestview, FL - John Mattingly age 80 of Crestview passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield, KY on March 25th, 1939 to Kelly and Bonnie Mattingly. John served his country in the Air National Guard. He graduated from Nova Southeastern University. John worked for many years as a purchasing manger for Piper Aircraft in Vero Beach, FL before retiring. He was an Honorary Kentucky Colonel. John loved to go fishing and loved to read. Watching old westerns and collecting stamps were a few of his hobbies. John was an excellent cook and loved to cook, but most of all he loved his family especially his grandkids. John was preceded in death by his parents Bonnie and Kelly.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years Barbara Mattingly; sons: John Mattingly and wife Laura, and Scott Mattingly and wife Marie. The apple of his eyes were his grandchildren: Curtis and Molly. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family also survive.

A private family service will take place at John's home at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home & Southern Heritage Crematory in Crestview. Guest book and condolences are available online at www.whitehurstpowellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
