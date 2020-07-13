1/1
John Melvine Crawford Sr.
John Melvine Crawford, Sr.

Louisville - John Melvine Crawford, Sr.

Died peacefully, at his daughter's home Friday, July 10, 2020. He has reunited with his beloved wife of 67 years, Doris and his son John Melvin, Jr. with their heavenly father. John was born on August 11, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John Lawrence and Dorothy (Bicker) Crawford. John was preceded in death by his Wife Doris, his son John Melvin, Jr.; his sisters Dorothy, Anna Mae, Laverne, his brothers Raymond, Robert, Ronald, Donald. John and Doris raised 8 wonderful children, Mary Marlene Saylor (Pat ), Melvin (Linda) Crawford, Diane Clark (Cary), David (Carla) Crawford, Richard (Donna) Crawford, Debra Linton (Charlie), Annette Nanney (Joe) and Mark Crawford (Ester). John also has 23 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

John was a retired building and remodeling contractor. He was an active member and volunteer of Holy Name Church for over 65 years. He was a Eucharistic minister providing communion to the sick and home bound of the church. He and his family worked various church functions (chili suppers, picnics, bingo). John's spirit of service in many ways defined his life. He was a founding member and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Wilder Park Neighborhood Association. John volunteered at the St. Vincent De Paul soup kitchen. He served as a Precinct Captain and a Legislative District Chairman, while serving as a member of the Jefferson County Democratic Party Executive Committee. He volunteered and worked many election polls. John was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH). John was appointed to the Louisville Planning and Zoning Commission where he served for many years.

The family would like to give thanks to Hosparus for their loving and compassionate care. Contributions in John's memory can be made to Holy Name Parish or to Hosparus.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm on Wednesday at Arch L Heady and Son Funeral Home 3601 Taylor Blvd. Louisville, Kentucky 40215. His funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:30 am Thursday at Holy Name Church, 2914 S. 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 with burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.archlheadysouthernfh.com. Due to the COVID-19 virus visitation will be on a limited basis during visitation. Arrangements by O. D. White & Sons.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
