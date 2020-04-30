|
John Merle Waldrop
Louisville - 75, of Louisville, passed on to Heaven at his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
John was a loving husband and father and is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rose Mary (Brown) Waldrop; his sons, Daniel Scott (Julie) from Crestwood, Brandon David (Karrie) from Louisville; his daughter, Chandra Gail from Texas; 6 grandchildren, Johnnie Beth, Cody, Maddie, Jake, Brody and Luke; his brother, William Waldrop (Marilyn); his sister in laws, Celia Waldrop and Angela Waldrop; Rosie's brothers and sisters and his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews all of whom he felt so much love and admiration.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Elwood and Evelyn (Schmitt) Waldrop; his brothers, Richard, Cyril and Robert A.; his sisters, Marian Barry and Martha Jane Clark and his dog, Colby.
John graduated from Flaherty High School and Western Kentucky University and began his 39 year career teaching physical education in Allen County, Kentucky for 2 years before moving to Louisville and Jefferson County Public Schools. He taught at Gutermuth Elementary , was a PE. Consultant for the county, a floating principal for one year, principal at Engelhard Elementary for 2 years and completed his 30 years at Johnsontown Road Elementary. After retirement he substituted as Asst. Principal in many middle schools, recruited teachers for JCPS, was principal of St. Clement School and was the founding principal of St. Andrew Academy from 2005-2007.
John is best known for his love of God and the Blessed Mother, his family, his friends, his neighbors, his UK golf traveling friends, all his students, teachers and staff members and for opening car doors and greeting his students every morning. He loved breakfast with the Thursday Motley Crew and the Friday Flaherty Guys and dinner with the St. Peter Friendship Club. He also loved Dr. Moffitt, Dr. Messer and Leslie at Brown Cancer Center; Cheryl, Kathy, Andrea, Lisa and Joe from Hosparus and he took great joy in watching his children and grandchildren playing sports and Maddie and Jake's chorus performances.
A private service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road followed by a Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church Cemetery in Flaherty, KY (Meade Co.). A memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church with a following Celebration of Life when this pandemic is over.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Living Stones Fund, 5431 Johnsontown Road, 40272 or Bethany United Methodist Church, 6100 Moorman Rd., 40272.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020