John Michael Brock Obituary
John Michael Brock

Louisville - John Michael Brock, age 35, passed away after losing his hard-fought battle with depression. He was a graduate of Eastern High School, received a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Indiana University Southeast, and graduated from JCC with a degree in Radiology. He was a faithful and dedicated employee at Baptist Hospital since August of 2002.

Michael will be remembered as a loving, gentle, and spiritual soul.

He is survived by his parents, Edd and Cathy Brock; his siblings, Eddie (Erica), Chet (Charlene), Joey (Emily), Mary Scarpellini (Jason), David (Madalyn) and Sam (fiancée, Rachel); nieces, Emily, Ella, Edyn, Landyn, Payton, Cecilia, Virginia, Mia, Bella, and Riley.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Ascension, with internment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness or Baptist Health Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
