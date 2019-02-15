Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
John Davis
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 E. Spring Street
New Albany, IN
John Michael "Mike" Davis


John Michael "Mike" Davis

Louisville - John Michael "Mike" Davis, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. He was born September 10, 1955 in Louisville, Kentucky to Paul and Lucille Davis. Mike was an owner of Hamburg Enterprises Inc. and Davis Bros. Oil Inc. He was also a longtime owner and trainer of thoroughbred horses. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Paul Davis, and brother, Steve Davis.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Cortney Peskoe (Nick); son, Bryce Davis; dear friend, Nancy Forcht; mother, Lucille Davis; siblings, Rick Davis (Cathy), Donna Boesing (Joe), Eddie Davis, Patrick Davis (Pam), Philip Davis; grandson, Carter Heck.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. A private entombment will be at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 www.whascrusade.org

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
