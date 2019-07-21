|
|
John Michael Kaelin Jr.
Greentown, IN - John Michael Kaelin Jr., 63, Greentown, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana. He was born February 23, 1956, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late John M. Sr. & Catherine Kaelin. He married Deborah McClellan, and she survives.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Phoenix Room at Pastariffic, 3001 S. Webster St., Kokomo, Indiana. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019