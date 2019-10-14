|
John Michael Lawless, Jr.
Louisville - John Michael Lawless, Jr., 70 of Louisville, passed from this world to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, October 14, 2019.
John was born in Louisville to the late John Michael, Sr., and Betty Lee Lawless. He was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel, a voracious and eclectic reader and preternaturally gifted chess player. He was a devout Catholic, lover of science, and above all, a friend to one and all. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maureen Lee Lawless.
He is survived by his brother, Daniel Lawless (Donna,) of St. Petersburg, Florida.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for John 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, on the corner of Bardstown Road. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the funeral mass. Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road has been entrusted with arrangements.
Please make any expression of sympathy to the St. Raphael Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019