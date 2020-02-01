Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1920 Newburg Road
View Map
Louisville - John Michael Longmeyer, 80, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday, January 31st. John leaves a legacy of hard work, athleticism, and—above all—warmth and kindness.

John was born and raised on a farm in Greenfield, Illinois. After moving to Louisville he practiced law for 50 years.

John is survived by his loving wife Janice, his five children—Tim (Lyn), Laura (Leo), Phil (Stacye), Joe (Lily), and Torrie (Stephen); 14 grandchildren; Carlos, Libby, Ryan, Lauren, Madeleine, Abby, Audrey, Aidan, Molly, Max, John Henry, Nathalie, Josie, and Jacob; one great-grandchild Sophia, and his brothers Joe and George. In addition to his first wife Judy, John is preceded in death by parents Joe and Lucy, and his sisters Margaret McCormick and Mary Lee Longmeyer.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5th from 2-8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home at 3800 Bardstown Road. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1920 Newburg Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor or to in honor of Judy Longmeyer. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
