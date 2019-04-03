|
John Michael Mattingly
Louisville - Age 50, Jan 13, 1969 - March 31, 2019. We are heartbroken at the unexpected and premature loss of our beloved and brilliant Michael, explorer, adventurer, scientist, mountain climber, celebrated author, investigator, photographer, bibliophile, martial artist, numismatist, and all-around Man of Action. Michael fought valiantly ahead despite a terminal diagnosis of MSA with great humor and positivity. His sheer strength of will to live, working so hard to stay strong, active, and continue exploring was an inspiration to all of us who feel challenged. He kept his wit and intellect sharp and smiled even as MSA progressively took his physical abilities. In his own words: "Should anyone ask what happened to that annoying guy, that wheelchair dude, that good-looking chap, that punk, goon, creep, kneebiter, please please tell them that he ate pop rox and drank a soda and blew up... or that he was an artist and his work was SO BAD that his prospective clients and/or the public tore him to shreds. No remains. Maybe still alive somewhere." We will be searching for you. Long Live Michael! Ahoy! All is well.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. "Bill" Mattingly; grandmother, Jessica Driscoll ("Mama D"); grandfather, Pete Leake.
He is survived by his mother Kathy Driscoll Mattingly, brothers Chris (Heather), Matthew (Kate Dennis), David (Amanda LeDuke), sister Sarah (Andrei Kucharavy), his adored nephews Sylvan and Silas, and Grandmother Angela Leake.
Funeral Service 12PM Saturday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation 4-7 Friday, and 11AM- till time of service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the NINDS, 6001 Executive Blvd, MSC 9531, North Bethesda, MD 20852-9531 or NIH for MSA research.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019