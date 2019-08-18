Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Church
903 Fairdale Road
John Michael "Jp" Poore

John Michael "Jp" Poore Obituary
John Michael "JP" Poore

Louisville - John Michael Poore "JP", 56, of Louisville went to his Heavenly Father on Friday, August 16, 2019 at home with his family by his side. John had a long fought battle with cancer.

John was born in Louisville, KY to the late Reuben and Helen Poore and was a graduate of De Sales High School. John is a member of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church (formally St. Jerome). He worked for Siemens Industry Inc. and also installed and maintained the sound system & fire alarm at Churchill Downs.

His favorite hobbies were golfing, and cheering on the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

He is also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Poore.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa (Miller) Poore; a daughter, Sarah Poore; a sister, Denise Jacobi (Terry); three brothers, Ed (Linda), Jerry (Bobbie) and Phil (Sheila). He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church 903 Fairdale Road with burial in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy.

The family would like to thank Norton Cancer Institute - Brownsboro for the loving care he received.

Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
