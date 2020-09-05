John Milo Cassidy Jr.Louisville -John Milo Cassidy Jr., 93, passed away at his home September 4, 2020.He was born September 17, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio.He was a World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veteran serving as a RM1-(SS) in the United States Navy from 1944 - 1966. He then worked for the United States Postal Service form 1968 - 1988.He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, VFW, and The American Legion.He loved his beer and pizza at Bonnie and Clydes, playing golf, bowling, and tailgating ball games.He is preceded in death by his father, John Cassidy Sr.; mothers, Ruth Ann (Lashley) Cassidy and Evangeline (Ward) Cassidy; wives, Joan Marie Cassidy and Gloria Marie Cassidy; brothers, Bernard Cassidy, Francis Cassidy, George Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, and Dennis Cassidy; sisters, Patricia Hinton, Mara Frey, and Geraldine Felker; step-son, Charles Sims; grandson, Jimmy Sims.He is survived by his sister, Margaret Cassidy; sons, James Cassidy (Linda), David Cassidy (Davette), Steve Cassidy; step-children, Judith Sims, Gloria Shirley, Mary Yungman, and Jessica McGee (Walter); grandchildren, Melissa Scully, Matt Corbett, Chynna Cassidy, Maegan Smith, Cordon Cassidy, Blake Cassidy, Charles Sims Jr., Stephanie Pound, Stacey Robinson, Kyle Hardin, Kourtney Hardin, Selena Raines, Ashley McGee; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.Due to the pandemic and limited attendance service dates and times will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church.The best man we've ever had the pleasure of knowing. A true gentleman. Meeting him made you realize why they called his the "Greatest Generation".