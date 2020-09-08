John Mount McRoberts



LaGrange - John Mount McRoberts Jr. 89, of LaGrange, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.



He was a member of LaGrange Baptist Church, a Deacon, member of Baptist Builders and loved to play guitar and sing gospel music. John was retired from General Electric and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.



Preceding him in death were his parents, John Mount Sr and Ruby McRoberts; daughter, Deborah Ann McRoberts; siblings, Robert McRoberts, Georgia Hampton, Jeanette Hoenemeyer, Peggy Teague and Douglas McRoberts.



Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jean Husband McRoberts; sons, John Barry McRoberts (Pamela) and Stephen McRoberts (Tania); Sister, Lillian Gill; grandchildren; Justin, Jordan, Jessica, Jaylen, Jakobi, Jacob, Joshua, Josiah, Jeremiah, Jasmine, Jude, Jaden, Jackson, Jillian and Jubilee; and great grandson, Liam.



A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at LaGrange Baptist Church with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Church.



Memorials to LaGrange Baptist Church Music Department.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store