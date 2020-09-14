John Nicholas GeorgeLouisville - John George, 80, of Louisville, KY passed away Sunday, September 13th at his home. He was born on August 10, 1940, in Louisville to the late Nicholas and Carrie Thomas George. Johnny attended Shawnee High School while working part-time at his parent's restaurant; Freddie's Cafe. Spending his off days at Churchill Downs, he soon married Patricia Clements, of Liberty, KY in 1960. Johnny then went on to establish the George Brother's Corporation with Bobby, Donnie, Carl and JoJo.He was a fixture at the Cardinal Inn and the Zanzibar on U of L's campus developing close relationships with the student and athlete community. Johnny soon required the nickname "The Beatle", after being mistaken as Ringo Star on a Chicago trip with his long-time friend, Danny Hutt.Johnny then went on to become the "T-Shirt King" of Kentucky during the late 70s-90s after a couple big NCAA championship wins, '78 Cat's and '80 & 86 Card's while also launching a textile mill in Lebanon, KY; Bluegrass Knitting.He wasn't done there. In a "Shark Tank" persona he developed the Peddlers Mall chain of flea markets in 1997, which includes 17 total stores throughout KY, IN, OH that he was currently running during the time of his death.Johnny is survived by his 3 children: Nick (Toni) George, Jackie (Steve) Logsdon, Jamie (Brent) Stevens and his 5 grandchildren: Charlie and Dr. Charlotte Kelsey George, Taylor and Rachel Logsdon, and Austin Stevens. He is also survived by his brother, Jo Jo George, his companion, Lee Ann Davis.Funeral Services for John will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Michael Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael Church Drive, Louisville, KY 40220 with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville and from 10 - 11 a.m. Thursday, immediately before the service at the church.Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of John to St. Michael's Orthodox Church.