J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42103
(270) 842-0303
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Presbyterian Church
1003 State Street
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church
1003 State Street
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church
1003 State Street
1933 - 2019
John Noble VanNess Obituary
John Noble Van Ness

Bowling Green - John Noble Van Ness, 86, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was the son of the late Isaac Noble & Bethann Beall Van Ness. John was born in Nashville, TN on January 31, 1933. John attended Duncan College Preparatory School (1950) and Vanderbilt University (1954). He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 to 1964 and was honorably discharged as a Captain. John had a long career in Housing and Urban Development. He was a national leader of SERC-NAHRO for many years. John was a long time active member in the Presbyterian Church. John is survived by his wife Verna "Ginger" Van Ness, a son John Gilreath Van Ness (Pamela), three daughters, Mary Caroline Van Ness Morrison, Bethann Bone Van Ness Parmer (Timothy) and Tiffany Dell Harrington (Ethan), two sisters, Caroline Bridges (Tom) and Lucy (Pinky) Van Ness Gleason (Ed), seven grandchildren, Kelsey Morrison, Travis Morrison, Megan Parmer, Benjamin Noble Parmer, Heather, Angie and Justin, five great grandchildren, Amanda, Sara, Colton , Brock and Natalie, one great-great grandson, Bentley. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday at The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State Street. Visitation at the church will be Wednesday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
