Louisville - John O. "Johnny/Big John" Evans 69, passed away Sun. Nov 8, 2020. He was a lifelong member of Saint Martin dePorres, Knights of Peter Claver, a Vietnam War Veteran and graduate of Trinity High School. Survivors, wife, Jean C. Evans; mother, Edna Evans; children, Kimberly Johnson, Krystal McAtee; siblings, Brenda Wimberly, Paul Evans, Eddie Evans (Darlene), Joseph Evans (Necole) and a host of other relatives, church family and friends. Visitation: Fri.at 5PM-8PM, service Sat. at 10AM at his church 3112 W.Broadway. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.









