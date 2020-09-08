John O. McFarland
Louisville - John O. McFarland, 94 passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
He was a native of Liberty Ky., a WWII Army Veteran, a retired B.F. Goodrich employee, a member of Arcade Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #865 and an avid golfer who made four holes in one.
Survivors include one son James McFarland (Rita) and daughter Connie McFarland, grandson Scott and four great grandchildren.
Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday.