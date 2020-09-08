1/1
John O. McFarland
John O. McFarland

Louisville - John O. McFarland, 94 passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.

He was a native of Liberty Ky., a WWII Army Veteran, a retired B.F. Goodrich employee, a member of Arcade Baptist Church, Masonic Lodge #865 and an avid golfer who made four holes in one.

Survivors include one son James McFarland (Rita) and daughter Connie McFarland, grandson Scott and four great grandchildren.

Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
