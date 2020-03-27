|
|
John Overton Moore, Sr.
John Overton Moore, Sr., age 94, of Louisville died peacefully at home in the care of his loving family on March 26, 2020.
A lifetime resident of Louisville, Jack "Ditch" Moore grew up on Valley Road in the Highlands. He was a proud member and coach of the Castlewood Athletic Club, founded by his brother Bob in 1928. He graduated from Male High School where he was a starting guard and captain of the basketball team. A Navy veteran of WWII, he attended UofL and played on the tennis team.
He owned Cardinal Paving Company of Louisville in the 1960s and finished his long work life with Louisville Paving Company.
Father of 7, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Yancey Cummins Moore, his daughter Ann Cummins Moore and his parents and siblings. He is survived by six children: Bob Moore, Pat (Karen Lindfors) Moore, John (Dana) Moore, Yancey Moore, Becca (Tim McDermott) Moore and Frankie (Ken Hillebrand) Moore; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren and long-time friend, Elizabeth Smythe.
He was a kind and gentle man, the life of the party who loved sports, working outdoors in his yard, time with lifelong friends and a good drink.
The family wishes to thank Jack's loving care team of Becca, John, Dana, Jada Hamilton and Meg Roby as well as Hosparus Health of Louisville for their guiding support through the end of our father's journey.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. For anyone who would like to be informed of the details, please send inquiries to [email protected]
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020