John P. Matsis, M.D.
Louisville - At age 83, John is now in eternal life after passing away December 28, 2019, in his Louisville, KY home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Christine Matsis, both of whom immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. He is survived by his wife, Frances A. Matsis (Mallas), of 56 years of marriage, his daughters - Christine Matsis-DeHart, Demetra Matsis, Angela Brown, and Katherine Hagen - as well as ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and fourteen God children.
John graduated with honors from Indiana University, undergraduate - Alpha Omega Alpha - and Medical School - Summa Cum Laude - recognizing him for his excellence in his education. He received his post-graduate board certification in general radiology and nuclear medicine. He served as Captain in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and was a Science Officer in Washington, D.C., during the Vietnam era. After serving in the U.S. Army, John practiced medicine in Milwaukee, WI. While retired, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and also authored numerous short stories and published eight novels. He was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans as well as a member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, Louisville, KY.
Funeral service 11 am Tuesday December 31, 2019, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 930 Ormsby Lane with interment to follow at Lebanon National Cemetery, Marion County, KY, with military honors. Visitation 10 am Tuesday until time of service.
Any donations should be to the Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019