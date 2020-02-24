|
John Patrick Francis
Louisville - John Patrick Francis, 69, of Louisville peacefully went to join our heavenly father on Friday, February 21, 2020. John was raised in the West End of Louisville and graduated from Flaget High School in 1968. He started his career in the electrical distribution business at the age of 18 at Southland Electrical Supply Company. John and his partner sold Southland in 1997. In 1998, John and partners founded Accuserv and John served as the Executive Chairman until his passing.
John cared deeply for others and always put everyone else before himself. He was a visionary, inspiring mentor, friend, and a great steward of our community. He was a family man at heart. He loved creating memories with his friends and family at the lake, on the golf course, and at his home away from home, Longboat Key. He was a special "POP" to his grandchildren who he loved so dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Charmaine, daughters Ashley F. Livesay (Scott), Katalin F. Haines (Josh), four grandchildren Charmaine Livesay, Walsh Haines, Anna Haines and Caroline Livesay, and his sister, Marinell F. Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and John J. Francis, his brother James Francis, and sister Barbara Sumida.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S 5th Street, at 12pm on Thursday, February 27th with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday February 26th from 2-7 pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mulligan Living Kidney Donors, 375 Wilsonville Road, Fishersville, KY 40023.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020