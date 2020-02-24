Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Resources
More Obituaries for John Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick Francis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Patrick Francis Obituary
John Patrick Francis

Louisville - John Patrick Francis, 69, of Louisville peacefully went to join our heavenly father on Friday, February 21, 2020. John was raised in the West End of Louisville and graduated from Flaget High School in 1968. He started his career in the electrical distribution business at the age of 18 at Southland Electrical Supply Company. John and his partner sold Southland in 1997. In 1998, John and partners founded Accuserv and John served as the Executive Chairman until his passing.

John cared deeply for others and always put everyone else before himself. He was a visionary, inspiring mentor, friend, and a great steward of our community. He was a family man at heart. He loved creating memories with his friends and family at the lake, on the golf course, and at his home away from home, Longboat Key. He was a special "POP" to his grandchildren who he loved so dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Charmaine, daughters Ashley F. Livesay (Scott), Katalin F. Haines (Josh), four grandchildren Charmaine Livesay, Walsh Haines, Anna Haines and Caroline Livesay, and his sister, Marinell F. Baker.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and John J. Francis, his brother James Francis, and sister Barbara Sumida.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S 5th Street, at 12pm on Thursday, February 27th with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday February 26th from 2-7 pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mulligan Living Kidney Donors, 375 Wilsonville Road, Fishersville, KY 40023.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -