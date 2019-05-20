|
John Patrick "Jack" Lawler
Louisville - On May 17th, 2019 Jack was reunited with Jane, John, Jim, and his Mom and Dad. We know it was a joyous reunion, the angels have led him to paradise.
Jack, 92 years old, the oldest of four children, was born in Indianapolis on June 20, 1926 to John and Mary Lawler.
Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife Jane Schutte Lawler, his eldest child John Lawler, his parents, his brother James Lawler, sister-in-law Sylvia Lawler, and brothers-in-law Roger, Paul, Dick and Dode Schutte.
Jack is survived by his children Jeffrey and Elizabeth Lawler, a grandson Sean Lawler, daughter-in-law Julia Park, two sisters Mary Fogarty and Diana Schmidt, sisters-in-law Rita Schutte and Mary Schutte, many nieces and nephews, and Beth's companion Barney Thorne. He also leaves behind many life-long friends, with special mention of Michael and Johneva Boone.
Jack's life took him on many adventures and accomplishments. In 1944 he proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an aerographer aboard the USS Midway CV-41. After his service he went on to graduate from Ohio State University in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration. With his leadership qualities he quickly became an officer in his fraternity PHI KAPPA PSI.
On St. Patrick's Day 1951, on a blind date, he met a beautiful Cincinnati girl named Jane Schutte. They married on April 18, 1953 and began their life of love, family, friendship and adventure.
Jack's career held many journeys and achievements. Starting as a sales clerk with US Rubber, to a buyer at General electric, a military sales rep. at Camcar Mfg. Co., and VP of Military Contracts at Aeronca Aircraft. Jack's career would lead him to New York where he was Vice President at Texaco Inc. Headquarters. In 1974 Jack and Jane moved the family to Louisville where he and his father started Lawler and Associates Consulting, finally retiring in 2005.
Jack's passions in life included his Catholic faith as a parishioner of St. Margaret May Catholic Church, his responsibilities to the Knights of Columbus, his membership at VFW Post 1170, the distinction of a Kentucky Colonel, his love of golf at Owl Creek Country Club, and memorable vacations with family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday May 21 from 2:00 to 7:00 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Jack's funeral mass will be Wednesday May 22 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road with interment to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019