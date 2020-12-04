1/1
John Paul Clark
John Paul Clark

Louisville - John Paul Clark, 79, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. John was born February 24, 1941 in Rhodelia, Kentucky, the son of Clement and Edith Clark. He graduated from St. Xavier in 1959.

John was an entrepreneur and was involved in the restaurant business for most of his life. He was an owner/partner in the Burger Queen franchise, owned Jim Porter's Tavern, Kentucky Flying Service, Clark's Tavern in Rhodelia, Kentucky, and the Fishery Restaurant.

John Grew up in Rhodelia, Kentucky, but moved to Louisville with his family at nine years old. John was a member of the Wildwood Country Club and was an avid golfer. He enjoyed his get-away home by the Ohio River, all sports, and loved to travel.

John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Judy Robinson Clark; his daughter, Carol Clark Kassai (Ali); two sons, Paul Matthew Clark (Elizabeth), Timothy Wayne Clark; and a step-daughter, Pamela Snawder (Steve); brother, George Clark (Jane); sisters, Fran Downs (Jim), Mary Jo Bowling (John), and Rebecca Clark. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Vessels, and his brother, Fred Clark.

The family would like to thank the staff, doctors, and nurses at Baptist East Hospital for their excellent care of John.

Due to Covid, there will be no service at this time, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in his name to St. Xavier in memory of John P. Clark, Class of 1959, 1609 Poplar Level Rd. Louisville, KY 40217.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
