John Paul Nelson, II

Louisville - John Paul Nelson II, 53, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Son of John Paul Nelson and Gwen Tarry Nelson, he lived a life focused on his family, his garden, music, and friends. He was definitely a life-long learner and avid reader.

John was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 23, 1967. Shortly after his birth, the Nelson family moved to Louisville, Kentucky. In 1973 the family moved to Frankfort, Kentucky and remained there until 1981 when they once again moved to Louisville. John graduated from Eastern High School as a National Merit Program Finalist and attended the University of Louisville on a full scholarship. John was a member of the TKE fraternity while at U of L. He received his Jurus Doctor degree from the University of Virginia. He began his law career in Chicago and moved back to Louisville in 1995. At the time of his death, he was an attorney at Whitford & Neuhauser PLLC, Louisville, Kentucky.

John is preceded in death by his grandparents, J.W. and LaVerne Nelson and McCoy and Martha Tarry and by his nephew, Jack McCafferty Morris. He is survived by his wife, Ashley Morrill Nelson; son, Zachary Ray Nelson and daughter, Hayley Ray Nelson; his parents, Gwen Tarry and John Paul Nelson; his sisters, Teri Rene' Nelson Herzog (Hans), Nannette Michele Nelson Hooker (Ken), Christie Gwen Nelson Morris (Matt), and Ann Caple Nethercot (Eric); and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery. At John's request, he was cremated. John also wanted his ashes scattered in four of his favorite places, beginning with Louisville the day of his service and later in Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; and the University of Virginia.

The family would like to thank the many friends who have visited, sent cards or made calls during the last few months. We would also like to thank Doctors Maly, Driscoll, and Marshall and all of the nurses who cared for him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been established in support of John's children, Zach and Hayley. www.GoFundMe.com/f/John-P-Nelson






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
September 30, 2020
To Johns Family.
I worked with John at Whitford and Neuhauser for the past 4 years. He was an excellent attorney and an even better friend. He loved joking around with the staff and always brought joy to the office. I am tremendously sorry for your loss. It’s truly a great man lost to soon.
Shelby Wooldridge
Coworker
