Okolona - Mr. John W "Johnny" Perkins Jr., age 82, of Okolona, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Mr. Perkins was born on January 22, 1938 in Nelson County to the late Catherine (Curtsinger) and John W. Perkins, Sr. Mr. Perkins retired from General Electric after 36 years of service. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; wife, Flossie P. (Logsdon) Perkins; and sister, Brenda Perkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Steven (Anita) Perkins; daughter, Karen (Mike) Stallings; grandsons, Tyler Stallings and Ted (Andrea) Perkins; great-grandchildren, Emma and Luke Perkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10 am in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
