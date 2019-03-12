|
|
John R. Anson
Louisville - ANSON, John R., 80, of Louisville, peacefully passed away at his home, Sunday, March 10, 2019.
He graduated from University of Kentucky with a degree in engineering and went on to be an entrepreneur. John was a member of Hurstbourne Country Club and he was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
John was preceded in death his parents, Rebecca and George Edward Anson, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela (Oakes) Anson; brother, George E. Anson (Moe); and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life Friday, March 15, 2019 2pm-5pm at Hurstbourne Country Club, 9000 Hurstbourne Club Lane. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Center for Autism, 9810 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299 or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019