Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hurstbourne Country Club
9000 Hurstbourne Club Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Anson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Anson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John R. Anson Obituary
John R. Anson

Louisville - ANSON, John R., 80, of Louisville, peacefully passed away at his home, Sunday, March 10, 2019.

He graduated from University of Kentucky with a degree in engineering and went on to be an entrepreneur. John was a member of Hurstbourne Country Club and he was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

John was preceded in death his parents, Rebecca and George Edward Anson, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pamela (Oakes) Anson; brother, George E. Anson (Moe); and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life Friday, March 15, 2019 2pm-5pm at Hurstbourne Country Club, 9000 Hurstbourne Club Lane. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Center for Autism, 9810 Bluegrass Parkway, Louisville, KY 40299 or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now