Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Louisville - John Raymond Jones, age 71, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. John was born on May 29, 1948.

He was a member of Dixie Valley Church of God, a US Army veteran, graduate of DeSales High School and was employed at Manning Equipment and Indesco.

He was loved dearly by his family. He never met a stranger and made an impact on everyone he met. His catchphrase was "Blessed. Not stressed".

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Donna Reece Jones; children, Chris Jones (Angie) and Allison Embry (Stuart); grandchildren, Hannah, Jacklyn, Tyler, Brendan and Luke; 8 sisters and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10am Monday, February 10 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy.) with entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Sunday 11am- 8pm and Monday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family of John Jones.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
