Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
7813 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY
John R. Mulligan Obituary
John R. Mulligan

Louisville -

John R. Mulligan, 92, of Louisville, passed away on Friday September 27th, 2019.

He was a Veteran in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean Conflict. After returning from serving his country, John graduated from U of L Speed School as a Mechanical Engineer. He was retired from Humana. He loved his Rose Garden and spending time with his family. While his family would go on vacation he would stay behind and relax with the family's pets. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus (Assumption Council). He was an avid U of L fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Mulligan and two twin sisters, Doris Graham and Margaret Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife, Edna Mulligan, his daughters, Barbara Witten, Marie Mulligan and Monica Mulligan, his granddaughter, Angela Kaufman (Billy Lands) and many numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1st from 2-8pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be 10am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY, 40222. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of Sympathy can be made to the or the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
