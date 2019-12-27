|
|
John R. Smith Sr.
Louisville - John R. Smith Sr., 76 passed away December 26, 2019. John proudly served his county for 7 years in the US Air Force and attended Sullivan College. He was a faithful member of Saint John Paul Catholic Church and an avid UK fan. He retired from Reynolds Metal after 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Molly Ann Smith and siblings Sharon M. O'Brien, Bob Smith, Gerry Smith, Bill Smith and Pat Smith. John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years Anna Smith, children John "Rick" Smith Jr., Mark R. Smith (Denise) and Karen Gerdes (Todd), grandchildren Mark Smith Jr., Savannah Smith, Jordyn Gerdes and Alyssa Gerdes and sisters Rose Anna Clark and Mary Miller.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, December 30th at 10am at St. John Paul II Catholic Church with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday, December 29th from 3-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019