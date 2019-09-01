|
|
John Randolph Poore
Louisville
- John Randolph Poore, age 74, of Louisville passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on August 30, 2019 after a courageous and hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease.
John, the youngest of three children, was born on July 7, 1945 to R.G. & Mary Louise Poore in Louisville KY.
As a student at Western Kentucky University, he was a member of the "Thirteeners", later known as the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. John was drafted by the United States Army to serve in the Vietnam war from 1968-1969. After returning, John completed his Bachelor of Arts degree and met and married the love of his life, Cheryl (Stevens) in 1971.
John went on to earn his Master's Degree in School Administration and Rank 1 from WKU. He worked for JCPS for nearly 40 years with the majority of his tenure spent in the classroom teaching Biology and Science. He also held the role of Paint and Project Manager.
In his retirement John enjoyed traveling, drinking good bourbon, spending time with his family and friends, perfecting the art of making the best Mai Tai's, playing cards, cheering for the Hilltoppers, and becoming a grandfather.
John is preceded in death by his parents R.G. and Mary Louise (Duane) Poore; Sisters Patricia Hugo and Sharon Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheryl Ann; Sons John , Jeremy (Jessica), Josh (Ashley); and grandchildren who adored their "Pappy", Elisabeth, Ethan, Preston and Mallory; along with many other cherished family and friends.
The Poore family extends their gratitude to The Forum at Brookside.
Visitation will be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 5-8pm; Followed by a Celebration of Life Service on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to in John's honor.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019