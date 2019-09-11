Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John Rawls Livesay Obituary
John Rawls Livesay

Louisville - John Rawls Livesay left his family and friends on September 9, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born February 28, 1939 in Danville, Virginia to Carrie Lee Powell Livesay and C. S. Livesay, Jr.

John was one of the founders of Deming, Malone, Livesay & Ostroff CPA Firm. He loved golf, gin rummy, gambling on sports, casinos, and horseracing (finished in top 20 of a National Handicapping Contest). Obviously he was a numbers man. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, a UK fellow and he enjoyed Wildcat Sports. John also participated in the Louisville Jaycees and was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He was a member of Big Spring Country Club for over 50 years and lately enjoyed Jack's Lounge.

In addition to Jeannie, his wife of 56 years, he is survived by his children Lance Livesay and Lee Livesay Smith (Kevin), five grandchildren and two and a half great grandchildren, and his younger brother Powell (Brenda). He was predeceased by his older brother, Sherby (Bev).

To celebrate his life, all are invited to drop by Big Spring Country Club on Saturday, September 14 from 4-6 P.M. and lift a glass to John R.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Heuser Hearing & Language Academy, 111 E. Kentucky Street, 40203 or donate to Heuser online Thursday for Give for Good Louisville Day.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
