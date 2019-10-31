Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel
John Raymond Young Obituary
John Raymond Young

Louisville - John Raymond Young, 76, entered Eternal Life Thursday, October 31, 2019.

John was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to the late John L. and Grace Young. He was an avid sports enthusiast and golfer and was a retiree from General Electric. John will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and Gramps.

Survivors include his childhood sweetheart and loving wife, Donna DeMicheal Young; sons, John Young, Jr. (Brenda), Michael Young, Chris Young, Kevin Young, Brent Young (Amber), and Kent Young (Morgan); grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas, Kristen, Connor, Olivia, Robert, and Willow.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9 a.m. Monday at St. Gabriel the Archangel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity High School or St. Vincent dePaul. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
