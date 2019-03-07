|
|
John Reece Guenther
Polk City, FL - Mr. John Reece Guenther, age 75 a resident of Polk City, FL. passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Mr. Guenther was born February 24, 1944 in Jeffersonville, Indiana to Vincent Reece and Frances (Baylor) Guenther. He was a Polk City resident since 2015 coming from Borden, Indiana. He graduated from high school in Arcadia, Indiana, graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Architectural Interior Design then continued his education by graduating from Indiana University with an advanced degree in Fine Arts and was a retired Fine Arts university Professor Emeritus. John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Auburndale and Speed Memorial Church. He was also a member of the Southern Indiana RC Modelers, NCECA, Academy of Model Aeronautics, National Association of Scale Aeromodelers and a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Guenther.
John is survived by his loving family; Wife of 50 years: Mary Ann Guenther of Polk City, FL., Son: Diedrich (Marisa Rinkus) Guenther of Lansing, MI., 2 Brothers: Louis (Betsey) Guenther of Midland, MI., Harry (Linda) Guenther of Mt. Pleasant, MI. Grandson: Reece Guenther of Lansing, MI., Cousin: Bob (Betty) Martindale of Charlestown, IN.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in John's name to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington DC 20037.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 9th at the First Presbyterian Church, 410 Pilaklakaha Ave., Auburndale.
A memorial service will also be held in Speed, IN. in the latter part of May.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL. 33823. (863) 967-1167
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019